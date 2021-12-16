Both Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits explained

If you’ve caught Spider-Man: No Way Home and stayed behind to watch the post-credits, then you’re either confused, excited or both at the same time.

If you need a refresher or a little explanation of what you saw, we got you. If you’ve not watched the movie and don’t want to be spoilt, this is your warning to come back after you’re done.

*** Warning: Spoilers ahead!! ***

The first post-credit is a direct continuation from the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene. If you need to refresh your memory on what happened in Venom’s post-credit you can check it out here. In No Way Home, Eddie Brock questions a bartender about who the Avengers are – specifically Iron Man and Hulk – and got up to speed on Thanos and the Blip.

As he attempts to process all this information together with Venom, he starts to glow yellow and disappears. The bartender angrily takes away his glasses only to reveal that a tiny drop of the alien symbiote is left on the table.

This credit scene is yet another way Sony makes the events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) canon in the SonyVerse. With numerous teases of a potential crossover, this hypes fans up for a potential Venom appearance in the MCU – whether it’ll be played by Tom Hardy, or by a different actor and Spider-Man all together remains to be seen. With the tiny alien symbiote left behind, there are plenty of ways Marvel can introduce Venom and Spider-Man in the MCU when they feel like it.

We’re predicting the next Spider-Man movie to kick off with Black Suit Spider-Man, since we’re pretty sure the little fella will find its way to New York to seek out Spidey. Yes, we called it first.

The next credit scene is where things get even crazier because it happens to be a teaser for Doctor Strange 2. In this teaser, Doctor Strange approaches Wanda who thinks Strange is there to reprimand her for what she did in WandaVision. Surprise, he needs her help instead. Strange asks Wanda what she knows about the multiverse, and the madness starts.

Backed with intense music, the teaser then shows Gargantos throwing a bus, Wanda casting a spell and Strange entering never before seen locations. A voice later says, “I’m sorry Stephen… I hope you understand… the greatest threat… to our universe… is you,” before revealing a shot of what looks to be a shot of What If…?‘s version of Doctor Strange, aka Strange Supreme. Could we possibly have Marvel Zombies and Ultron with Infinity Stones perhaps? One can only wish.

He then whispers “Things just got out of hand…” and the scene ends with a title card that promises Strange’s return.

It could be that when fans see Doctor Strange next, it would be in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness when it releases on May 6, 2022.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres Dec 16, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.