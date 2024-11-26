'I bought 30 to 40 of them': TVB actor Owen Cheung loves Singapore's chilli crab cup noodles

TVB actor Owen Cheung may not visit Singapore often — the last time he visited was in 2017 for the StarHub TVB Awards — but he still has fond memories of the experiences that he had here, especially with our local cuisine.

The 37-year-old was in town recently for the TVBI Programme Parade 2025 and sat down for a chat with AsiaOne after meeting local fans at Gain City Sungei Kadut.

"I love laksa! I am not very good at eating spicy food, but I love it," he said, adding that he had the dish along with a beef steak for his dinner the night before.

Owen also shared with us that when he has his meals here, he enjoys our common condiment — chilli slices in soya sauce — because it's not available in Hong Kong.

When asked if he would purchase local products for his family and friends when he travels, he said: "This time, some of my friends recommended that I buy the salted egg fish skin snacks."

He also recalled another local product that he likes and told us excitedly about it.

"I also love the chilli crab cup noodles! It's only available here and not in Hong Kong. When I returned to Hong Kong from Singapore (the last time), I stuffed my luggage full of it. I bought 30 to 40 of them, it's quite extreme," he laughed.

Owen was in Singapore with TVB actors Benjamin Cheung and Hera Chan on Nov 8 for the TVBI Programme Parade 2025, where they shared about upcoming dramas on the platform, including Owen's soon-to-air dramas D.I.D. 12 and Anonymous Signal.

The following day, they also connected with fans at Gain City, supporting partner of the TVB Artistes Meet and Greet event in Singapore, where they played games and took photos with those who turned up.

Reflecting on the past year, Owen told us that he was very happy to have filmed a good drama and he has been taking a short break since then, making small changes to his lifestyle.

"I try to wake up early. In the past, I used to wake up only at about 3pm to 4pm, but now I get out of bed at 7am. I would send my nephew to school, go to the gym after that and play tennis with my friends. It would still be around 12pm then and I would have a lot of time in the afternoon to do things that I want," he shared.

"In the past, I could only do one thing, such as going out to buy something and having to head home as it would be dinner time. But it's different for me now, I can do what I am supposed to do, such as going to the gym as I want to maintain my physique. I am quite happy with the changes so far."

As someone who likes to explore making lifestyle changes to see their impact, he also revealed to us that he had tried to become a vegetarian for about three months in the past.

Owen shared: "When I was filming No Room For Crime (2024), I tried being a vegetarian because I wanted to experience what it felt like. I have heard that it's healthier, but the diet can be tough [to maintain] and make a person feel weaker. However, I must say that's not the case. Whether a person is suitable for it or not, they have to experience it for themselves."

He added that what made him end that routine was because it was Chinese New Year, and he visited friends and relatives' homes for reunion dinner.

"When I am with my family, I don't want to seem picky during a happy occasion, I want everyone to enjoy eating together, so I stopped [being a vegetarian] then and enjoyed eating with them."

Catch Owen's dramas and more by subscribing to TVB Anywhere.

[[nid:709441]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.