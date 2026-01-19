entertainment

Bowie Wu marks 94th birthday in surprise celebration with Hong Kong showbiz's biggest names

Veteran Hong Kong actor Bowie Wu was surprised with a celebration to mark his 94th birthday at a gala event on Jan 17.
PHOTO: Facebook/Bennett Pang, Facebook/Candy Chea
Kristy Chua
January 19, 2026

Unbeknown to Bowie Wu, he was the main star of the night.

Hong Kong entertainment companies Impact Entertainment and Toptop Productions held a gala dinner on Saturday (Jan 17) to commemorate their 40th and 20th anniversaries respectively. Bowie would turn 94 the following day, which made the event the perfect occasion to host a surprise celebration for the veteran actor.

They specially arranged a large birthday cake and invited other celebrities on stage, including Alan Tam, Andy Lau and Felix Wong, to cut it with him.

When the audience sang the birthday song for Bowie, he humbly asked: "Why all the fuss?" to which 75-year-old Alan replied: "You're the most respectable elder - you're my role model!"

The night was filled with song and music courtesy of the celebrity singers, including the reunion of Alan and Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee. Alan also performed with Miriam Yeung as well as his band The Wynners which included Kenny Bee and Bennett Pang.

Chow Yun Fat, who attended the Standard Chartered Hong Kong 10km Marathon hours later, also attended the "surprise party", going onstage to thank Alan for the invitation and expressing his joy at seeing many familiar faces.

Also present were Deborah Lee, Eric Tsang, Sammo Hung, Michael Miu, Simon Yam, Gordon Lam, Cheung Kwok Keung and Carlo Ng.

Across his enduring career in showbiz spanning over 70 years, Bowie is known for his musical collaborations in the 1960s with Josephine Siao and his appearances in movies like The Haunted Cop Shop (1987). He is also the godfather of Jacky Cheung and Nick Cheung.

