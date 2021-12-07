The Boys animated spin-off Diabolical to premiere early 2022

The Boys is a series that is known for its edgy and gritty portrayal of a world where superheroes exist. Released on Amazon Prime Video, Its dark and irreverent tone is true to its source material, a comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson that was serialised in 2006.

Its world, where superheroes abuse their powers, is one that teases at the imagination and opens up a wide range of possible stories to tell.

Enter Diabolical, an eight-episode animated anthology series set in the universe of The Boys.

The anthology will feature stories by Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer (An American Pickle), Ilana Glazer (False Positive), Simon Racioppa (Invincible), Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty), Ben Bayouth (Freaks of Nature), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Aisha Tyler (Archer), Seth Rogen (The Lion King), and Evan Goldberg (Superbad).

Rogen and Goldberg are also executive producers in this project alongside Eric Kripke. Talk about a star-studded team of writers!

The project was first confirmed on a virtual panel during Amazon Prime Video's Comic-Con Experience 2021.

Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher in The Boys, stated: "Eric, Seth, and Evan have asked a few of their celebrity mates to cook up eight deliciously unique, twisted, animated episodes set in the world of The Boys."

Urban also mentioned that Diabolical will premiere early in 2022. Given the utter insanity that The Boys is known for, this is definitely an anthology that fans should keep their eyes peeled for.

For those who want to be part of the hype, here's a quick guide on how to watch The Boys on Amazon Prime.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.