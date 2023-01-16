The Boys season 4 will show 'the most disgusting thing' ever on TV

If there’s one thing fans of The Boys can look forward to in the show’s fourth season, it is more seat-squirming antics.

Stephan Fleet, a producer of the popular Amazon Prime series, revealed that he’s witnessed “the most disgusting thing” of his career while working on the next batch of episodes.

“I just think I saw the most disgusting thing I have ever seen working in this business thus far,” wrote Fleet on Twitter.

The Boys is known to push boundaries of what can or cannot be seen on TV. Showrunner Eric Kripke has had free reign over the past three seasons, featuring full-frontal nudity, bizarre sex scenes, extreme gore, violence and a particularly explosive scene in season three.

Season three of The Boys wrapped in July 2022. Season four is currently in production. No premiere date has been confirmed, but we know that The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan will join the season. Season four will also introduce two new superheroes: Sister Sage and Firecracker.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.