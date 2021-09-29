The Boys spin-off ordered to series with new showrunners

The Boys spin-off series is finally a go at Amazon with new showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters.

The spin-off series starring Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (American Pie), Shane Paul McGhie (Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (The Village), Reina Hardesty (The Flash) and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters) will see a bunch of young superheroes navigating college.

Described as part college show, part Hunger Games, but with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys, the untitled spin-off takes place at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes. The college is run by Vought International.

Based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

The Boys later embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought, a multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

With new showrunners Fazekas and Butters taking over previous showrunner Craig Rosenberg who exited the show due to creative differences, fans of The Boys can look forward to seeing the franchise expand even more with this college-themed spin-off series.

Fazekas and Butters will serve as executive producers alongside The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke. Whilst waiting for the spin-off, interested viewers can take a crack at the show that started it all. Here’s a quick guide on how to watch The Boys on Amazon Prime.