Boyz singer Steven Cheung does odd jobs in hotel for income after cheating scandal

With his musical career on hold, Steven Cheung now has to take on a variety of odd jobs in a hotel.
PHOTO: Instagram/stevencheung
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Au Man-man said she looked glum in her wedding photographs with pop duo Boyz singer Steven Cheung because she had received threats to her and their baby.

Cheung drew flak when he dropped a bombshell in July, revealing their relationship and shocking fans who thought that he and another woman, April Leung, were an item.

The scandal heated up further when four additional women told media that Cheung had dated them.

Au, a model, now has more worries on her mind, with her husband struggling to bring home the bacon.

With his musical career on hold, he now has to take on a variety of odd jobs in a hotel, including preparing sashimi and roast beef for a buffet spread.

Confirming his current employment, he told the on.cc portal that there was nothing to be ashamed of, since he is not shying away from the responsibility of raising a family.

"I work 10 hours a day and I have an hour to take lunch. Working is not hard; it's harder when I don't have money."

Netizens now wonder if the couple have the means to host a banquet in 2020 to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary, a wish that Au had mentioned to the media.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

