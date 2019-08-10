Boyz singer Steven Cheung does odd jobs in hotel for income after cheating scandal

Au Man-man said she looked glum in her wedding photographs with pop duo Boyz singer Steven Cheung because she had received threats to her and their baby.

Cheung drew flak when he dropped a bombshell in July, revealing their relationship and shocking fans who thought that he and another woman, April Leung, were an item.

The scandal heated up further when four additional women told media that Cheung had dated them.

Au, a model, now has more worries on her mind, with her husband struggling to bring home the bacon.

With his musical career on hold, he now has to take on a variety of odd jobs in a hotel, including preparing sashimi and roast beef for a buffet spread.