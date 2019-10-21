Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman

Steven Cheung was shamed by his long-time girlfriend April Leung when he announced out of the blue in July that he was going to marry model Au Man-man.

He dropped another bombshell, posting a photo of the couple celebrating their baby's 100 days.

Leung went on the attack online, blasting that Cheung had hurt her by not revealing the facts to her personally.

According to media outlets, he had told Leung that he was attending a banquet but omitted to say that it was linked to his son's 100-day celebration.

In other posts, Leung also asked Cheung, one half of pop duo Boyz, to pay back money owing to her.

Now, Cheung, 34, whose fortunes have dived after the public backlash over his treatment of Leung, has finally managed to settle his debt, returning a six-figure amount she had coughed out for rent.

Cheung, who works in a hotel doing odd jobs, said he is also open to other types of work recommended by his contacts, the on.cc portal reported.