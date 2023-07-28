Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly agree to mediation over vineyard war

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly agreed to a mediation over their vineyard war.

Brad, 59, and his actress ex-wife Angelina, 48, bought Chateau Miraval in France in 2008 and married there in an intimate ceremony in 2014, but have been battling over it since their split.

But the Daily Mail has reported a truce may be on the horizon as documents filed last week as part of the vineyard dispute apparently show both A-listers have agreed to mediation as an alternative method of dispute resolution instead of letting the matter go to court.

The newspaper added: "Jolie has also said that she's willing to take part in a settlement conference."

It reported Brad has appointed a "provisional administrator" to Chateau Miraval in a bid to resolve the war between himself and the Russians Angelina sold her share of the vineyard to.

The move will see an independent figure come in to assess the winery and how it is run.

A French source told the Mail: "In view of the dispute between Nouvel LLC (controlled by Stoli boss Yuri Shefler) and Mondo Bongo LLC (controlled by Brad Pitt), Chateau Miraval and its director have requested and obtained the appointment of a provisional administrator by the Draguignan (France) Commercial Court, to enable the company and its director to continue to grow the business and its essential partnership with the Perrin Family until such dispute is resolved, in the interests of Château Miraval, its directors, employees, partners and subsidiaries."

Angelina — who has kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with Brad — is said to have left Brad seething after she sold her share of the US$500 million ($666 million) vineyard to Russians.

The actress' former investment company Nouvel claimed in recently-lodged court papers Brad "wasted" the firm's assets by "spending millions on vanity projects" including "rebuilding a staircase four times and spending millions to restore a recording studio".

Documents also showed lawyers branded Brad's alleged behaviour "misconduct" and say it escalated after Angelina sold Nouvel in October 2021 to a company controlled by oligarch Yuri.

During the summer of 2021, Brad found out via a press release that Jolie had sold her 50 per cent stake to a "Russian oligarch," who Brad had previously turned down.

The actor filed his original lawsuit against Atelier Jolie founder Angelina in February 2022, claiming she deprived him "of his right to enjoy his private home and to oversee the business he developed from scratch."

The star previously claimed his "vindictive" ex-wife "collaborated in secret" with Yuri, who also owns Stoli Group, to ensure he would be "kept in the dark."

