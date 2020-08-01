Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have 'nothing romantic' going on

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the red carpet arrivals for the screening of 'Troy' at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2004.
Bang

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have "nothing romantic" going on between them.

The ex-couple - who got divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage - have sparked speculation they reignited their relationship after the Fury star referred to the former Friends actress as a "good friend" at the Golden Globes this week.

However, a source has told TMZ.com that their relationship is purely platonic and they only ever see each other at events and parties as they have the same circle of pals.

Although they cross paths at showbiz bashes, the ex-lovers don't spend time together away from the public eye - even though they've both divorced their recent partners.

Brad, 56, set tongues wagging earlier this week when he seemed happy about bumping into Jennifer on the red carpet at the event in Hollywood, California.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend."

Brad and Jennifer, 50, last attended the ceremony together as a couple in 2002, three years before the end of their marriage.

The Fight Club star - who went on to marry Angelina Jolie in 2014, before divorcing his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star two years later - is last known to have met up with the Cake star at her 50th birthday last February.

Brad was spotted making a casual entrance at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, arriving alone in a black Escalade and quickly making his way inside, wearing a cap, in a bid to dodge photographers who were waiting outside.

Other guests at the party were said to include another of Brad's former flames, actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Jennifer - who split from Justin Theroux in February 2018 after two years of marriage - previously insisted she still regards her relationships with both Brad and the Leftovers actor as "successful".

She said: "I don't feel a void. I really don't. My marriages, they've been very successful, in personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore.

"Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice.

"When the work has been put in and it doesn't seem that there's an option of it working, that's OK. That's not a failure. We have these cliches around all of this that need to be reworked and retooled, you know? Because it's very narrow-minded thinking."

