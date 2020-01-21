Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite at SAG Awards

PHOTO: Instagram/sagawards
Bang

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were snapped sharing a kiss and holding hands at the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan 19 (US time).

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and his ex-wife - who tied the knot in 2000, before divorcing in 2005 - set tongues wagging when they reunited at the star-studded bash in Los Angeles, 15 years after their marriage dissolved.

The Hollywood stars bumped into each other on the red carpet and Jennifer - who won the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show - could be seen leaning in for a kiss on the cheek, whilst the 56-year-old actor held onto the 50-year-old former Friends star's hand.

The pair also looked on lovingly at each other when they gave their respective speeches.

Brad, who scooped Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, boasted that he'd be joking about his win on dating apps whilst on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.

He quipped: "I got to add this to my Tinder profile, Thank you my brothers and sisters, this means so much. More than I can possibly fathom. I watch everything, I watch you all and the work has been mesmerising, so I thank you all."

And Brad also joked about the similarities between his character and his own failed marriage to Angelina Jolie.

He said: "Let's be honest, It was a difficult part - a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. It's big."

Jennifer - who divorced second husband Justin Theroux in 2017 - could be seen beaming from the audience.

And when it was time for the Along Came Polly star to pick up her prize, the Fight Club star was pictured watching her speech from a television screen backstage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We forever want to watch Brad see Jen receive her Actor® #sagawards

A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on

More about
celebrities actors actress Brad Pitt Film festivals/awards

TRENDING

Here&#039;s the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by &#039;ungrateful&#039; kid
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Man, 55, jailed for molesting woman on MRT train with his exposed genitals
Man, 55, jailed for molesting woman on MRT train with his exposed genitals
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Did you know a woman&#039;s brain changes during her menstrual cycle?
Did you know a woman's brain changes during her menstrual cycle?

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car

SERVICES