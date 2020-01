Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite at SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were snapped sharing a kiss and holding hands at the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan 19 (US time).

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and his ex-wife - who tied the knot in 2000, before divorcing in 2005 - set tongues wagging when they reunited at the star-studded bash in Los Angeles, 15 years after their marriage dissolved.

The Hollywood stars bumped into each other on the red carpet and Jennifer - who won the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show - could be seen leaning in for a kiss on the cheek, whilst the 56-year-old actor held onto the 50-year-old former Friends star's hand.

The pair also looked on lovingly at each other when they gave their respective speeches.

Brad, who scooped Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, boasted that he'd be joking about his win on dating apps whilst on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.

He quipped: "I got to add this to my Tinder profile, Thank you my brothers and sisters, this means so much. More than I can possibly fathom. I watch everything, I watch you all and the work has been mesmerising, so I thank you all."

And Brad also joked about the similarities between his character and his own failed marriage to Angelina Jolie.

He said: "Let's be honest, It was a difficult part - a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. It's big."

Jennifer - who divorced second husband Justin Theroux in 2017 - could be seen beaming from the audience.

And when it was time for the Along Came Polly star to pick up her prize, the Fight Club star was pictured watching her speech from a television screen backstage.