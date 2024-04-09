Brad Pitt feels 'happy again' with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt "finally feels happy again" with Ines de Ramon.

The 60-year-old actor began dating the jewellery designer in 2022, following his acrimonious split from Angelina Jolie, and Brad is currently loving life with Ines "by his side".

A source told People: "Although he's always been surrounded by trusted friends, he still had years when he felt very lonely.

"Sharing his life and living with Ines now makes him very happy. Ines is great. She doesn't come with any baggage and is able to just support him."

Brad's close friends ultimately "just [want] him to be happy".

And the Hollywood star is now firmly focused on the future, rather than worrying about his past.

The insider shared: "The long-drawn drama with Angelina used to really get to him, especially the custody drama and abuse allegations.

"It's been very stressful for him to have to defend over and over again. But since things don't seem to change, he's trying to move on with his life."

Last year, meanwhile, a source claimed that Brad was happy to take his time with his latest romance.

The actor and Ines have been dating each other for more than a year, but Brad "isn't rushing anything".

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Brad and Ines are still seeing each other and having fun.

"They enjoy each other's company and have similar interests. They're both creative, like to travel, and are happy being low-key. Things are good between them, but Brad isn't rushing anything."

The movie star is "very careful" about his love life and Brad is determined to "let things grow naturally" with Ines.

The insider shared: "Brad is very careful and intentional about who he dates. He likes to ease into things and let things grow naturally."

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt to star in Quentin Tarantino's final film