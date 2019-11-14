Brad Pitt got recognised as a dinosaur

Brad Pitt was stunned to get recognised while wearing a dinosaur mask.

The 55-year-old actor admitted his features always seem familiar to people, even when he's largely hidden away, so can't help but get spotted out in public.

Speaking to Adam Sandler about his experience shooting Uncut Gems over 37 days in New York City, he said: "I put on a dinosaur mask, and I got recognised in New York City. I don't know what it is, especially when people grow up with you. But you were deep in character."

And the Happy Gilmore actor admitted he has had similar experiences.

He said: "I had a character going. I still got recognised, yes. Maybe a little more of a delay.

"But like what you were saying: I was skiing one time, had the helmet on, the dickey was up, the goggles, and I was like: 'This is going to be a fun day. No one's going to ...' Literally, it was 7 in the morning. 'Hey, Adam Sandler!' I go, 'How did you know?' He goes, 'That big nose of yours.'"

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star admires his friend's stand-up comedy background because the idea of telling jokes on stage alone "scares the s***" out of him.

Speaking in conversation for Variety's Actors on Actors series, he asked: "How amazing was stand-up training for this thing?

"Because here's my take on it: It scares the s*** out of me. I'm too old to jump off that bridge.

"What I understand, before you put a show together, before it makes it, you've got to go in front of a live audience, and you've got to try stuff out. You've got to fall flat until you find those gems that work."

But Adam thinks his pal has what it takes to be a hit on such a stage.

He argued: "But Brad, you know you're a comedy man. You certainly would be funny as hell onstage. Like how funny was it in the acid trip, when you had the gun up to the guy [in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood]. That was the funniest, man."