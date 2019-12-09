Brad Pitt might not visit son Maddox at university

Actor Brad Pitt with his children (from far left) Pax, Shiloh and Maddox in 2014.
PHOTO: AFP
Bang

Brad Pitt's eldest son "doesn't know" if he'll visit him at university.

The 55-year-old actor has had a strained relationship with Maddox, 18, since 2016 when they had an alleged altercation onboard a private jet, which reportedly led to Angelina Jolie filing for divorce, and it seems things still aren't good between them as the university student refused to say whether they would see each other again.

Speaking to paparazzi outside Yonsei University, in footage obtained by In Touch magazine, Maddox said when asked whether his father would visit him at the South Korea campus: "I don't know about that, what's happening."

He was then asked whether his relationship with his father was over, to which Maddox simply said: "What happens, happens."

Brad was noticeably absent when Angelina, 44, was spotted dropping Maddox off at university earlier this month but that's because he apparently wasn't invited.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine at the time: "Brad hasn't been spending much time with Maddox lately. Brad won't be going."

However, the Fury star reportedly only found out about his son's university plans just before the news was leaked to the media the month before he started.

The source added: "Maddox doesn't really see himself as Brad's son."

Brad hit the headlines three years ago when the alleged incident between him and Maddox prompted Angelina to file for divorce after 11 years together.

The child welfare authorities also got involved and carried out an investigation into the alleged altercation, but Brad was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

He recently revealed that he turned to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) after his split from Angelina because his drinking had got out of control.

He said: "You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself. It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There's great value in that."

Brad - who has six children with Angelina - admitted he had reached his limits when it came to alcohol so felt he needed to get sober.

More about
Hollywood celebrities Brad Pitt

TRENDING

Netizens &#039;bark&#039; at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Netizens 'bark' at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids, out of love for Fann Wong
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Retired cabby dies after accident involving taxi at Ikea Alexandra
Retired cabby dies after being run over by taxi outside Ikea Alexandra
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese girl, 14, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Eric Tsang&#039;s son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan
Eric Tsang's son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan

LIFESTYLE

Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Shibuya, Harajuku or Tsukiji market
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Shibuya, Harajuku or Tsukiji market
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums
Have you ever wondered if eating durian is healthy?
Have you ever wondered if eating durian is healthy?

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured

SERVICES