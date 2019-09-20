Brad Pitt recalls defending Gwyneth Paltrow from Harvey Weinstein

Brad Pitt "just wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further" when he threatened to kill Harvey Weinstein after he allegedly made unwanted sexual advances towards Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Ad Astra star was in a relationship with the actress - who is now married to Brad Falchuk - when disgraced producer Weinstein allegedly tried to lure her into his hotel room and asked for a massage after she signed on to star in Emm' and Shakespeare in Love in 1995.

Gwyneth - who dated Brad for three years until 1997 - claimed last year that the 55-year-old actor had confronted Weinstein after she told him what had happened, and now Brad has explained the reasoning for his threats.

He said: "At that moment, I was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground and that's how we confronted things. I just wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further because she was going to do two films [with Weinstein]."

And Brad says he's glad things are changing around the world now to improve the "dynamics" between men and women, specifically in the workplace.