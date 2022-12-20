Brad Pitt spends 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend

Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The Babylon actor continued to fuel talk they are dating after he and the 32-year-old jewellery executive were photographed in Hollywood, California on Brad's big day at the weekend.

They were snapped last Sunday (Dec 18) getting out of a car before making their way to his party.

The pair first sparked rumours they are an item in November when they were seen holding hands at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.

A source last week told Us Weekly the Fight Club actor had become "smitten" with Ines, after he had been rumoured to be seeing model Emily Ratajkowski, 31.

The insider said: "Brad is smitten with Ines, but they aren't officially dating. They've been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other's company."

The source also said Brad – who shares six children with Angelina Jolie, 47, with whom he has been embroiled in painful divorce rows since 2019 – had not been "expecting to find someone so extraordinary like Ines", but they are "becoming great friends" and are intent on seeing what "blossoms".

Another source told People the pair are planning on spending New Year's Eve together.

Ines, currently vice president of Anita Ko Jewellery, was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, 40, for three years before they split earlier this year.

