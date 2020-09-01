Bradley Cooper hasn't stepped out of his house for months to protect his elderly mother

Bradley Cooper "can't leave the house" because he's caring for his mother amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 45-year-old movie star - who has Lea, three, with ex-partner Irina Shayk - has revealed he's been house-bound over recent months as he's protecting his mother Gloria from the disease.

He shared: "I'm with my daughter, my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house. My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house. And I can't leave the house, because if she gets it, it's over."

Bradley has also been trying to keep his daughter entertained amid the ongoing health crisis.

The Hollywood star - whose dad died of lung cancer in 2011 - joked he's running a "one-man pre-school".

He told Interview magazine: "We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there's a backyard. I'm running a one-man pre-school. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub."

Earlier this year, Bradley admitted he "idolised" his late father.

The actor revealed he's determined to honour his dad by taking "whatever progress he made to the next level".

Speaking about his dad's impact on his life, Bradley - who has lived with his mother since his father died - said: "I was a hardworking kid. I always knew where I came from, and I idolised my father and what he achieved.

"I felt, from a really early stage, a real need to take whatever progress he had made to the next level. I didn't really know what that meant, but I always had a huge engine inside, a real work ethic."