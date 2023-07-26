Bradley Cooper reportedly bothered by Irina Shayk and Tom Brady's rumoured romance

Bradley Cooper is reportedly "bothered" by Irina Shayk's rumoured romance with Tom Brady.

The 37-year-old model has Lea, six, with the movie star, and Bradley is said to be "conflicted" about Irina's romance with Tom, 45.

A source told DailyMail.com: "To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie. He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her.

"She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favourite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever."

Bradley, 48, has dated other women since his split from Irina, and he has mixed feelings about her new romance.

The insider said: "Tom is very capable of being a devoted husband and parent and husband. This is what gets to Bradley."

Irina and Tom have been spotted together numerous times over recent days, leading to speculation that they're dating.

The former NFL star announced his split from Gisele Bundchen last year.

Tom and the model were married between 2009 and 2022, and they both took to social media to confirm their break-up.

Gisele — who has Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, ten, with her ex-husband — said on Instagram at the time: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Meanwhile, Tom wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalised our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

