'We're breathing the same air as them': Fans swoon over Olivia Rodrigo and actor boyfriend Louis Partridge's appearance at Orchard

Olivia Rodrigo is performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for two nights on Oct 1 and 2.

But before that, the American singer-songwriter was spotted frolicking on Orchard Road, in videos shared on social media yesterday (Sept 30) that had fans excited.

In one video, the 21-year-old can be seen crossing the street in front of Shaw House with her actor boyfriend Louis Patridge, also 21.

He wears a white t-shirt and light-coloured trousers, while she's in a white top, black miniskirt and knee-high boots skipping across the street.

Another video reshared by fans on TikTok showed the couple walking along Orchard Road.

"What are the odds… post-acai and we see Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge," the in-text caption read.

A netizen joked: "You know that Louis is easy to spot because he's always wearing the same white shirt and pants when he travels."

Indeed, you need a double take to realise the video is taken at a different time, because both of them were wearing nearly the same outfit, with Louis' pants being a darker grey this time.

Olivia also carried a red handbag and wore black shoes.

A fan commented: "Eh, you're saying I can meet them randomly on my midnight run?"

"We're breathing the same air as them," another swooned.

Fans also gushed about how Olivia and Louis made the "perfect couple".

Some hoped Olivia - who is half-Filipino - would also bring Louis along for her next tour stop in Manila.

