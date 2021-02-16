Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor thinks it would be 'very complicated' if she dated co-star Rege-Jean Page

The chemistry between the 'Bridgerton' co-stars has fuelled speculation of a real-life romance but the 25-year-old actress insisted things have always been "strictly professional" between them.

She said: "I'd love to say there was really something between us. But no, it has always been strictly professional.

"There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I'm glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further."

But Phoebe is "intrigued" by the idea of an on-set relationship.

She said: "I always hear about people falling in love with their co-stars. It's yet to happen to me, but I'm intrigued."

Although Phoebe and Rege-Jean have previously stayed coy on the romance rumours, she admitted she's reached a point where she thinks she needs to shut them down.

She told You magazine: "People really root for us. We have to say we're actors, we're doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic… but at a certain point you have to say 'no'."

Phoebe finds screen chemistry a "weird" concept. She said: "Chemistry is so weird, it's like lightning in a bottle. It either works or it doesn't."

Despite the huge success of the show, the actress admitted she feels "dissociated" from it because of the coronavirus lockdown.

She said: "I feel dissociated from it in our little bubble here. The reaction has been mental… Nothing has changed in my life. I'm still at home arguing with my brother about the washing-up and doing jigsaw puzzles with my dad. It's very surreal, because I know something's going on but I can't really see it."

