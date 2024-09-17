Bridgerton season 4 set to become struggle between romantic fairytale and actual reality of the world

Bridgerton is set to become a struggle between a romantic "fairytale" and the actual "reality" of the world.

Luke Thompson has started filming season four of the hit Netflix show and the 36-year-old actor has revealed what fans can expect from the next instalment of the show.

Luke — who plays Benedict Bridgerton on the show — told Tudum: "What’s striking about season four is that it’s the struggle between a proper old-school fairytale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world. And both are true.

"You have to hold both of them — the romance and the reality — in your hand.

"In its best version, true love happens in the middle of that."

Yerin Ha plays Luke's on-screen love interest and the actor hopes that their dynamic will prove to be 'relatable' for viewers.

He shared: "The scripts that Jess [Brownell, the showrunner] and her team have come up with are dynamite. They’re really, really, really exciting.

"The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton… It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable."

Meanwhile, Yerin has admitted that she relished appearing on the hit TV show.

The 29-year-old actress — who plays the part of Sophie Baek — explained: "What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome. Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict."

