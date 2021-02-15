Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page has secret girlfriend: Report

Rege-Jean Page has a secret girlfriend.

The 31-year-old actor - who won a host of new fans with his portrayal of the hunky Duke of Hastings in steamy Netflix show Bridgerton - is reportedly smitten with writer and part-time footballer Emily Brown.

According to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Rege-Jean and Emily share a home together in North London and the couple were recently spotted embracing in the street before he flew to New York.

Meanwhile, it has just been announced that Rege-Jean will host Saturday Night Live for the first time next Saturday (Feb 20) while Bad Bunny will be the musical guest.

And Page has been tipped to take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, with Bridgerton co-star Adjoa Andoh among those backing him to get the role.

She said: "I think the thing with Rege is, he is beautiful - don't tell him I said that - he is very smart, he is a fantastically funny sharp actor so he could take on any role you give him really.

"Annoyingly, he could. So yes he would be a marvellous James Bond if they ever decided to go that way, no doubt at all."