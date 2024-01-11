Bridgerton's Dynevor, Saltburn's Elordi among Bafta Rising Star nominees

LONDON — Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, The Bear Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri and Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi are among the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Film Awards.

The list of five contenders, revealed on Wednesday (Jan 10), also includes actors Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna-Bruce.

British actor Dynevor, 28, shot to fame in hit Netflix series Bridgerton and is also known for thriller Fair Play.

"I've been looking up to the Baftas since I was tiny and ... I'm so in awe of the talent that I'm being recognised with," Dynevor told Reuters.

Australian Elordi's credits include teen drama series Euphoria and portraying Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's biographical drama Priscilla. The 26-year-old's latest release was satirical thriller Saltburn.

Fellow Australian Wilde, 26, starred in horror Talk to Me and is also known for comedy-drama series Everything Now.

American comedian and actor Edebiri won a Golden Globe on Sunday for her portrayal of a chef in culinary drama The Bear. The 28-year-old's other credits include films Bottoms and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

British-born McKenna-Bruce, 26, starred in coming-of-age drama How to Have Sex and is also known for Persuasion, based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name.

Previous winners of the award, which is voted for by the public, include Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, Spider-Man star Tom Holland and No Time To Die actor Lashana Lynch.

The Bafta Film Awards will take place on Feb 18 in London. The full list of nominees will be announced next week.

