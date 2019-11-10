Brie Larson wants all-female Marvel blockbuster

Brie Larson and all the actresses from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have approached Kevin Feige about making an all-female focused film.

The 30-year-old Hollywood star appeared in the first female-led MCU movie when she played Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and she has revealed that she and her superhero alumni have spoken to Marvel Studios President Kevin, 46, about putting them all together in an ensemble blockbuster.

In an interview with Variety, Brie said: "I will say that a lot of female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are together, we want to do this.' What that means, I have no idea.

"You know, I'm not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something we're really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen."

Brie appeared as Captain Marvel with some of the other women in the comic book movies, such as Scarlett Johansson who plays Black Widow and Karen Gillan as Nebula, in Avengers: Endgame and she admits it was one of her favourite shoots as her alter ego.