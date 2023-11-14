E-Junkies: Bright Vachirawit and Bella Ranee discuss pros and cons of attending weddings

Fame comes with pros and cons.

Speaking to AsiaOne in an interview recently, Thai stars Bright Vachirawit and Bella Ranee, who star in the upcoming movie Congrats My Ex!, shared some inconveniences that come with their rise to popularity.

After his breakout role in the popular 2020 Boys Love drama 2gether: The Series, Bright, 25, gained more recognition in F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers (2021).

Bella rose to fame after her first leading role in the 2013 drama Porn Prom Onlaweng, and is best known for her role in the 2018 hit romantic comedy series Love Destiny, which returned with a movie in 2022 and a sequel this year.

"I can't eat out sloppily. Sometimes, I want to casually wear a football jersey or undershirt and go out, but I have to wear a t-shirt. It's like… I have to kind of keep up my image. It's not that inconvenient for me; yet, I have to be more careful and keep up my positive image in public," said Bright.

Bella, 33, remarked how it's a nice experience to see fans who are happy to see her when she leaves her home: "I have to be prepared to meet and welcome people, and I carefully keep that note to myself."

Centred around an Indian wedding, Congrats My Ex! follows Risa (Bella), the owner of a wedding-planning company on the verge of bankruptcy.

She eventually secures a job to organise a grand three-night wedding but fate seems to have a sense of humour as the groom-to-be turns out to be her ex-boyfriend Arun (Mahir Pandhi).

To make matters worse, her cameraman is unable to show up for the wedding and Risa is forced to approach another ex-boyfriend Tim (Bright) to step in.

We asked Bright and Bella if they personally love or hate going to weddings, and they each had different answers.

Bright said: "I love it. You can see many friends. You get free drinks, free food. There's good music and partying. Why not?"

Bella shared that she loves going to friends' weddings and seeing them happy, but when it comes to weddings of people who aren't her friends, she'd prefer to not take the spotlight.

"People would keep taking photos," she explained, to which Bright commented: "But at least there's free food."

"Okay, I've changed my mind then," she laughed.

Congrats My Ex! premieres Thursday (Nov 16) on Prime Video.

Watch our E-Junkies video for the full interview.

