Brigitte Lin's Hong Kong mansion up in blaze, 20 people evacuated

Brigitte Lin's Hong Kong mansion was engulfed in flames in the early hours of July 8.

Thick grey smoke were seen billowing out of the windows.

According to reports by Hong Kong media, the 67-year-old former screen goddess was not in the mansion at the time of the incident. Twenty people, believed to be domestic helpers and drivers, were evacuated from the house, some with pets in tow. There were thankfully no casualties.

The fire reportedly broke out in a room on the second floor soon after midnight. At around 5am, the fire was reported to be under control but smoke was still emitting from the house at around 7am. It was put out by 8.40am.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Though Brigitte was not in the house at the time of the incident, there were many who were still concerned about her. She reportedly responded to her friends: "It's all right, thank you for your concern."

Brigitte's house is located at the foot of Kowloon Peak in Hong Kong and covers an area of around 50,000 sq ft, with a current market value of HK$1.1 billion (S$196.5 million).

The luxurious mansion adopts a three-story stepped design and has a swimming pool, fitness room, library and tennis court. The house is known as a "super fortress" as the security is very strict.

The house was reportedly given to Brigitte by her husband for her 60th birthday and as a gift for their 20th marriage anniversary.

