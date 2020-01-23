British rocker Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne attends a news conference at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, United States, on May 12, 2016.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who last year postponed a world tour due to health issues, disclosed in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Osbourne, 71, said on ABC's "Good Morning America" that he received the diagnosis in February 2019 after he fell at home and had to have neck surgery. He also recently suffered from pneumonia, flu complications and infections in his hand.

The musician, who made his name as lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, had previously denied having Parkinson's, but said he now wanted to be open with his fans.

"They're my air, you know," Osbourne said while seated next to his wife, Sharon. "I feel better. I've owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's. And I just hope they hang on and they're there for me because I need them."

Parkinson's is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that causes tremors and slowed movements. There is no cure, but medication can ease symptoms.

Osbourne said he was taking Parkinson's medication and nerve pills.

Sharon Osbourne said the type of Parkinson's her husband had was "not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Ozzy Osbourne said he had been working to recover in order to get back to performing in front of fans. His postponed solo tour, "No More Tours 2", is scheduled to kick off a North American leg in late May, according to the singer's website.

"I'm a lot better now than I was last February," he said. "I was in a shocking state."

