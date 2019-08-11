British TV channels launch rival to Netflix

PHOTO: Focus Features
AFP

LONDON - The BBC and three smaller British TV channels launched a joint streaming service on Thursday (Nov 7) aimed at challenging Netflix's dominance on the UK market.

BritBox will offer paid subscriptions that feature popular shows such as the Downton Abbey historical drama and the Love Island reality television hit from the privately-owned ITV.

The tie-up, whose services are already partially available in the United States and Canada, was expanded on Thursday to include publically-owned Channel 4 and the Viacom-owned Channel 5.

BritBox is being billed by the four as "the biggest collection of British box sets available in one place".

The subscription will initially cost £5.99 (S$10) a month.

Netflix prices range from £5.99 for its basic service to £8.99 for its standard plan. Amazon Prime's streaming service also costs £5.99.

Some analysts say BritBox's limited investment in original contect may spell trouble in a crowded and highly competitive market.

"Viewers will struggle to differentiate it from Netflix and Amazon, which have long broadcast ITV and BBC programmes," media analyst Tom Harrington told AFP.

Figures provided by the BBC and ITV for July show more than 12 million UK households subscribing to at least one streaming service - and four million paying for multiple platforms.

More about
Britain Netflix Streaming - /Video/Content

TRENDING

Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
FAS technical director watches Under-18s lose 11-0, says no quick fix to solve problems at youth level
Singapore football youth team lose 11-0
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
18 Singaporeans injured as bridge collapses in Batam&#039;s Montigo Resorts Nongsa
18 Singaporeans injured as bridge collapses in Batam's Montigo Resorts Nongsa
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten &#039;unlikely to survive&#039;
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten 'unlikely to survive'
I wore crazy eye shadow looks to work for a week and this is how it went
I wore crazy eye shadow looks to work for a week and this is how it went
Police investigating Hong Kong restaurant owner over gathering in Singapore on the city&#039;s protests
Police investigating Hong Kong restaurant owner over gathering in Singapore on the city's protests
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern&#039;s 2-minute video challenge goes viral
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's 2-minute video challenge goes viral

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'
10 offences you might not realise you&#039;re committing and the fines you&#039;d be liable for
10 offences you might not realise you're committing and the fines you'd be liable for
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness

SERVICES