Britney Spears appears to lash out at ex Justin Timberlake after his apparent dig at her

Britney Spears appears to have lashed out at her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake after his apparent dig at the singer.

The singer, 42, said in an Instagram post on Thursday (Feb 1) she had heard she was being slated "on the streets" a day after Justin, also 42, apparently took a pop at her during his birthday concert.

Britney wrote alongside an image of a basketball hoop: "Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets!"

She added: "Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time?

"I'm not sorry!"

Justin told fans at his One Night Only gig at Irving Plaza in New York City on Wednesday (Jan 31), held on his 42nd birthday: "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely nobody."

He then launched into a version of his 2002 hit Cry Me a River — which was inspired by Britney cheating on him during their relationship.

The former *NSync member made global headlines in 2023 after his ex-girlfriend Britney revealed in her The Woman in Me memoir she had an abortion while they were dating as he "didn't want to be a father" and "wasn't happy" she was expecting.

His concert declaration and song choice has left fans convinced he was having a pop at his ex — with some ranting online his statement was a disgrace.

Britney, who dated Justin from 1999 to 2002, said on Monday (Jan 29) she wanted to apologise to anyone she had left "offended" by her autobiography, saying in the now-deleted Instagram message: "I am deeply sorry."

She then addressed Justin, adding: "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song Selfish.

"It is so good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy (Fallon) together I laugh so hard?"

Britney also said Justin's tune Sanctified was a "wow" song.

Her comments came after her fans attacked Justin online over the revelations in her memoir.

Justin infamously implied Britney had cheated on him when they were together, and Britney said in her memoir she had cheated on the singer "one time" with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson, 41.

Justin has been settled with actress Jessica Biel, 41, since they married in 2012 and the pair have sons Silas, eight, and three-year-old Phineas.

Britney — who has sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with her 45-year-old DJ ex-husband Kevin Federline — is currently going through a divorce from her 29-year-old fitness trainer former partner Sam Asghari.

