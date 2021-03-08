Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari wants to take relationship 'to the next step'

The 27-year-old model has said he would love to "be a young dad" and welcome children with the Toxic hitmaker in the near future, which would expand Britney's family as she is already mother to two sons - Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14 - whom she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Speaking to Forbes magazine about his ambitions for the future, Sam said: "My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I'm going. I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

The news comes after a source also said earlier this week that Sam is keen to have kids with 39-year-old Britney.

The insider claimed: "Sam would love to start a family with Britney. He's always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father. He's a natural around little kids.

"Sam also sees marriage in his and Britney's future when the time is right and they are able to wed without the restraints of her conservatorship and with the blessing of her family. He's very old-fashioned in that way."

Sam recently spoke out in support of Britney amid the release of new documentary Framing Britney Spears - which delves into her rise to fame, as well as her mental health and legal struggles, and her conservatorship - by vowing to give her the future she "wants and deserves".

The Family Business actor said: "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.

"I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."