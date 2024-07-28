Britney Spears deletes post slamming Halsey's new music video

Britney Spears has deleted her post slamming Halsey's Lucky music video.

The Gia Coppola-directed music video for Halsey's new song pays homage to Britney's 2000 single Lucky but a post on Britney's social media said she felt "harassed, violated and bullied" by the video.

However, she later deleted the message and claimed she never wrote it.

Britney, 42, wrote on X: "Fake news! That was not me on my phone! I love Halsey and that's why I deleted it!"

Halsey, 29, quoted the tweet and wrote: "and I love Britney! I always have and always will. You were the first person who ever made me realise what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me every day."

The video features a troubled pop star - portrayed by Halsey - and the young girl who views her as an idol.

It shows her removing her wig to reveal a shaved head, as she struggles with ill health and pop stardom.

Britney's original message stated: "For obvious reasons I'm very upset about the Halsey video. I feel harassed, violated and bullied. I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all.

"I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up now to show I care. I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and downright cruel."

However, Halsey's lyrics referencing the shaved head appear to be directed at her own secret health battle, after the star recently revealed she had been diagnosed with lupus, rather than Britney's infamous 2007 meltdown when she shaved off her hair.

Halsey's lyrics include the lines: "I shaved my head four times because I wanted to and then I did it one more time cause I got sick. I thought I changed so much nobody would notice shit, and no one did. Then I left the doctor's office full of tears / Became a single mom at my premiere / I told everybody I was fine for a whole damn year, and that's the biggest lie of my career."