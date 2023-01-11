Britney Spears denies attending Cade Hudson's birthday party

Britney Spears has denied attending Cade Hudson's birthday party.

The 41-year-old pop star appeared to have celebrated the celebrity agent's birthday over the weekend when heiress Paris Hilton posted a photo of the three of them onto Instagram, but it now appears the picture was old.

Britney wrote on Instagram: "Also have no idea about these pics of me from a birthday party… I haven't been to a bday party in forever !!! And as for the pics, those have to be from years ago !!! Kind of creepy and weird that no one is talking about that… makes no sense whatsoever !!!"

The birthday party took place in California and was thought to have been attended by the likes of Robert Pattinson, Emma Roberts, Demi Lovato, and Tiffany Haddish, and TMZ also claimed that the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker spent "all night" with the Paris In Love star but an insider has now confirmed that Britney was not there at all.

The confusion appears to have come when Paris created a birthday tribute post for Cade, in which she posted the photo in a mix of new and old snaps.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday @CadeHudson22! Sending you so much love on your special day!. So many fun memories together over the years! We always have the best time! You always make me laugh. You are so much fun and you have a heart of gold.

Thank you for always being such a loyal and true friend. Feel so lucky to have you in my life! Excited to celebrate you this weekend and make more epic memories togetherLove you forever and always."(sic)