Britney Spears finds freedom 'challenging' after conservatorship dissolved

Britney Spears finds her new freedom "challenging" following the dissolution of her conservatorship.

The 41-year-old pop superstar spent more than a decade under the protective order which controlled almost every aspect of her life and was run by her dad Jamie Spears before it was brought to an end in 2021 and Britney has now admitted she's found adjusting to her new life quite difficult at times.

In a new interview with People magazine, she explained: "Learning this new freedom, I'll admit, is challenging at times."

Since the end of the conservatorship, Britney experienced plenty of ups and downs. She married her boyfriend Sam Asghari but they split this summer just a year after they tied the knot and her two sons, Sean and Jayden, are now living with their dad Kevin Federline in Hawaii.

Britney added that she spends most of her time chilling out at home now but she still loves to travel, saying: "I'm playing with my dogs, [or] watching episodes of Friends and belly-laughing. I love to travel and explore. I am a simple girl."

She's now telling her story in her new book The Woman in Me which she's using to finally express herself after years of being silenced.

She added: "Over the past 15 years, or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me. After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life…

"It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies - just me, owning my past, present and future."

The Toxic star has yet to mend her relationship with her father Jamie, but recently hinted that she's closer to a reconciliation with her mum Lynne. In her People interview, Britney said of her tense relationship with her relatives: "I still love my family."