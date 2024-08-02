Britney Spears joins forces with Marc Platt to turn her memoir into feature film

Britney Spears' memoir is being turned into a feature film.

The 42-year-old pop star has joined forces with producer Marc Platt to make a feature film based on The Woman in Me, her 2023 memoir.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Britney has had an unbelievable career and it will be a major challenge to fit everything into one feature film.

"But she has been told in no uncertain terms that things won't be sugar-coated, and it will very much show all of her lows, as well as her career-defining highs."

Britney is heavily involved in the project and has already been a part of the decision-making process.

The insider continued: "That is going to be hard for her to watch but she is being involved in all aspects of the film and was part of the team deciding who would get to move forward in bringing her story to the big screen."

Britney has also hinted about the film project on social media.

The Womanizer hitmaker wrote on X: "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He's always made my favourite movies … stay tuned (sic)"

In 2023, Britney revealed why she decided to release her tell-all memoir, suggesting that it was the ideal time to share her story with the public.

The blonde beauty - who is one of the best-selling pop artists of all time - told People: "It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me.

"No more conspiracy, no more lies - just me owning my past, present and future."