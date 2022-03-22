Britney Spears plans to work on first new music in 6 years

Britney Spears is planning to work on her first new music in six years.

Now that she is free from the constraints of her conservatorship, the 40-year-old pop icon's team are said to be getting in touch with some of the songwriters the Lucky hitmaker "feels comfortable" working with — including the man behind her hits Womanizer, Circus and If U Seek Amy, Claude Kelly — to work on new songs.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It is very early days and Britney isn't putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music.

"Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.

"She has been through an incredibly tough few years but deep down she does love making music and performing so to have some new music out there could really help her turn over a new leaf."

Last month, Britney took to Instagram to share a throwback clip of herself dancing in high heels to her 2007 song Get Naked (I Got a Plan), which she called a "tease of what's to come".

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple. This is a tease of what's to come !!!! My song Get Naked !!! Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!! Pss No hair and make up !!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!" (sic)

The Gimme More singer has released nine studio albums over the course of her career but has not dropped a record since 2016's Glory.

Back in December, an insider told of how Britney is looking forward to shaping her own career in 2022.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: "Britney is her own decision maker now and she wants to expand her professional horizons. She's just waiting for the right time for everything."