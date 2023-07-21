Britney Spears raps about hatred for the paparazzi in new track Mind Your Business

Britney Spears rapped about her hatred of the paparazzi in her new track Mind Your Business.

The Toxic star's new collaboration with Will.i.am dropped on Friday (July 21), marking the singer's first musical release since her 2022 single Hold Me Closer with Sir Elton John.

And in the lyrics, the pop star rails against photographers who she accuses of following her every move.

She raps: "Paparazzi shoot me. I am the economy. They follow me, follow me," before later adding: "If they don't get up out my face I'll send the dogs out. You know what happens when the dogs come out. None of your business."

Throughout the song, she repeats the line: "Mind your business, b****," while Will.i.am sings: "Where she at, where she at, where she at? There she go, there she go, there she go. What she do, what she do, what she do? Too much watchy, watchy. Watching me, watching, watching you."

Britney, 41, previously worked with the Black Eyed Peas star on the tunes Big Fat Bass, Scream and Shout and Work B**** while he was also listed as an executive producer on her 2013 album Britney Jean.

Will.i.am previously opened up about working with Britney in an interview on UK TV show Good Morning Britain in September, revealing he's been keen to support her since she was freed from the conservatorship that controlled her life for more than a decade.

He said: "We've done cool things together, and I'm so happy that she's on this new journey and shining."

"She's still got hurdles, but you know what, we're all there to support her. I just love her dedication and love for music. That's just the way it is. I love how sweet she is, and how genuine she is - shy, but fierce. And I want to see her win."

