Britney Spears to receive more than $20 million for her life story

Britney Spears is set to receive more than $15 million (S$20 million) for her life story.

The Toxic hitmaker - who was released from conservatorship, giving her back control of her affairs, after 13 years in November - has reportedly reached a landmark deal with publishing house Simon Schuster for a tell-all memoir following a huge bidding war.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas."

The rights for Barack and Michelle Obama's books were sold in 2017, with the sum reportedly exceeding the $60 million figure previously known as the largest ever for a non-fiction tome.

In 2001, former president Bill Clinton was paid $15 million for his autobiography My Life.

The 40-year-old singer was left fuming when her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, released her own memoir, Things I Should Have Said, last month.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Congrats best seller… The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s*** but your f***ing lying… I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me!!!!

"I wish the almighty, Lord would come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me!!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.(sic)"

And her legal team later issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Zoey 101 star urging her to stop talking about Britney, who will "no longer be bullied" by her family.

The letter said: "Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she."