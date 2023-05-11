Britney Spears reportedly stayed awake '3 consecutive days' on energy drinks

Britney Spears has reportedly been staying awake for "three consecutive days" on energy drinks.

The Toxic singer, 41, who has been free of her conservatorship since April 2022, reportedly has Red Bull, Celsius and other caffeinated beverages "non-stop".

Sources told TMZ her alleged daily was part of "craving" a "high".

The outlet added its upcoming TV special, Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom will detail the singer's life in the 13 months since she was freed from her conservatorship.

A trailer for the show also revealed it would delve into her third marriage, to Sam Asghari, 29, as well as her family feud.

Britney recently shot down TMZ's report that she "almost died" amid reports in February her friends had been planning an intervention for her.

The mum-of-two said on Instagram: "It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died.

"I mean at some point enough is enough! I'm probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there's obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well!

"I'm honestly not surprised at all… Again, doing the best I can! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year… No folks, it's not 2007… it's 2023 and I'm making my first homemade lasagna at home!

"I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room! As my hubby says it best: don't believe everything you read! All that love right back at ya!"

After Britney was accused of having a "meltdown" at a restaurant in January, Sam told TMZ his wife was only "frustrated" fans were filming her and invading her privacy during their meal.

Britney later temporarily deleted her Instagram, prompting concerned fans to call police, which led to offices performing a welfare check on the singer at her home - which she said was the result of her followers going "too far" and invading her space.