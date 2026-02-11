Britney Spears sells her music catalogue

Britney Spears has sold her music catalogue.

The Toxic hitmaker has agreed what has been described as a "landmark deal" with publishers Primary Wave for "her ownership share" of her songs including the likes of... Baby One More Time, Gimme More, I'm a Slave 4 U, Lucky, Sometimes and Stronger.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Britney agreed the deal on Dec 30, and while they didn't state how much she had sold her catalogue for, sources told the outlet it was in the same league as the US$200 million (S$252 million) agreement Justin Bieber made when he sold his music.

It is likely Britney's artist royalties and publishing rights were included in the deal but Variety suggested it probably did not include her name and likeness (NIL) rights unless the figure was far more than TMZ had estimated.

The 44-year-old singer is said to be happy with the sale and has been celebrating by spending time with her sons.

Last month, Britney vowed to "never perform in the US again".

In an Instagram post, she explained: "Sending this piano to my son this year!... Interestingly enough, I dance on Instagram to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it's embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life…

"I will never perform in the US again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and Australia very soon.

"He's a huge star and I'm so humbled to be in his presence! God speed, little man!"

Britney is mother to two sons, Jayden, 19, and Preston, 20, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline but didn't reveal which of her boys she was referring to in the post.

However, the Sometimes hitmaker has previously praised Jayden's skills on the piano.

In March, she shared a video of Jayden hitting the keys and said of her son: "I'm in awe of him. I can't believe he's mine!!! I was honestly scared that's not normal!!!"

Britney's last concert dates in the US were on her 2018 Piece of Me tour, which followed her residency in Las Vegas which ran from 2013 until 2017.

She had been due to return to the stage for a second stint in Sin City with her Domination shows in 2019 but the run was called off with the singer citing family issues for the cancellation.

In a statement issued at the time, she explained: "I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.

"Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you."

