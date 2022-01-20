Britney Spears slams sister Jamie Lynn as 'f***ing hateful' and a 'selfish little brat'

Britney Spears has slammed her sister Jamie Lynn as "f***ing hateful" and a "selfish little brat" in a new post.

The 40-year-old popstar - who regained control of her assets after the conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in November 2021 - took to Instagram to slam Jamie Lynn for saying her decision to buy their mother a house after she had made it big in the music industry was "a f***ing weird thing to do."

Britney wrote: "You selfish little brat!!! Saying how weird and dumb it was that I had bought a house for Mamma !!! She was so proud and you told that interview girl that it was just weird … LIKE I GUESS I WILL JUST WALK IN THESE HALLS … Why did you say that ???"

Britney then went on to accuse Jamie Lynn of being "f****** hateful towards their mother - who divorced from their father Jamie in 2002 - as she continued her tirade.

She said: "My mouth was on the floor the way you talked back to Mamma when I came home … Shocked out of my lined !!!!!! You were f****ng hateful to her and I know Mamma had been lazy with me but I'm sorry you deserved WAY MORE than a purse knocked at you by Mamma …

"She should have WHIPPED YOUR A** …Poor Mamma took it too just like I did in the end. She worshipped you too much I know but if you came out of my stomach, I would have popped the s--t out of your little a**." (sic)

The legendary performer has been embroiled in a feud with her sister - who is best known for appearing on children's television in the mid-2000s - in recent weeks, which came about when Jamie Lynn was promoting her new book Things I Should Have Said and accused told Nightline that Britney had "locked [her] in a room with a knife", claim Britney has repeatedly denied.

She said: "And why watching your at length interview … Really 2 HOURS or more ????? And the topic about the knife which is ironically the only lie you've ever told in your whole life … Why is that conversation 20 min ??? and the most degrading to me … OH BUT you don't want to keep talking about it because you don't want to HURT ANYBODY'S feelings …"