Britney Spears sparks concern after baring chest in deleted video

Britney Spears has caused fresh fears by posting and quickly deleting a raunchy new social media video.

The 43-year-old pop star has become infamous for her provocative online posts, and her latest involved her sharing a video of herself in a silky white dress, which she pulled down to reveal her bare chest.

Posted on her Instagram, it vanished as quickly as it appeared, sparking a flood of reactions from her concerned fans and followers.

The video showed Britney spinning around in her dress while seductively revealing her figure.

But the chest-baring moment was short-lived, as the video disappeared from her Instagram profile shortly after being posted.

In its place, Britney uploaded a less racy version where she continued dancing sensually, holding a fork and gazing into the camera.

Reactions to the video were mixed, with one fan commenting on her replacement clip: "At least she's wearing more clothing?"

Another added: "Well, at least she has clothes on this time."

A third fan raised concerns, wondering: "I wonder if she spends most of her time alone."

Meanwhile, one supporter praised her dancing, saying: "I could watch this for hours! I love the salsa." Another fan remarked: "She needs to find something to do. She is bored at the house."

The latest video comes shortly after Britney shared a much more personal update with her followers.

In a video posted on social media, she confessed: "I haven't been out of my house in four months about to lose my damn mind."

The comment sparked concern, as fans wondered about her well-being and mental state.

Britney's social media activity has been under increased scrutiny since her conservatorship ended in November 2021.

After her father, Jamie Spears, was removed from his role as conservator, Britney gained more autonomy over her life, sparking her to fill her social media with raunchy clips and pictures of herself.

Despite controversy surrounding her posts, Britney has remained unapologetic for them.

She ended one of her recent captions by saying: "Don't worry girls, this is my summer," before adding, "Diamonds are a girl's best friend… but a diamond dress will be my finest sin."

[[nid:717904]]