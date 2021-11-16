Britney Spears spends weekend celebrating end of conservatorship

Britney Spears spent the weekend celebrating her newfound "freedom".

The 39-year-old pop star has taken to Instagram to reveal how she's enjoying life since her 13-year conservatorship was ended on Friday (Nov 12).

The Oops!... I Did It Again hitmaker - who turns 40 on Dec 2 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time [cloud emoji] !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne [champagne glass emojis] at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night !!!!

"I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years... I think I've waited long ENOUGH !!!! [sic]"

Britney thanked her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, after he helped her through the conservatorship case.

Her post continued: "I'm so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did... he has truly turned my life around I'm forever thankful for that !!!! [sic]"

The pop star also hailed her fans for the support they've shown her amid her court battle.

She wrote: "What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory… I love my fans so much... so thank you [rose emoji] [sic]"

Britney previously addressed the court ruling on Instagram with a video of her fans popping confetti outside the courthouse in Los Angeles.

The chart-topping pop star - who has Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - wrote alongside the video: "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney [sic]"

