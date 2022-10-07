Britney Spears tells her mum to 'go f*** yourself' amid Instagram rant

Britney Spears has told her mom to "go f*** yourself".

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker has accused her family of not standing up for her during her 13-year conservatorship – which ended in November 2021 – and claimed she was forced to undergo weekly medical checks or run the risk of her father Jamie Spears, who was co-conservator of her affairs, having her committed to a "psych ward".

She ranted on Instagram: "For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse!!! As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk of their a****!!!

"I was the mother f****** saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn't co-operate… even in America, the land of the free!!!! Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward!!!! Not one mother f****** person stood up for me!!! (sic)"

Following her more general rant about her family, Britney then directed her ire to Lynne Spears, days after she used the comments section of her pop star daughter's Instagram account to apologise for "anything and everything" that has hurt the Toxic singer and urged her to get in touch.

Britney wrote: "Mom take your apology and go f*** yourself!!! And to all the doctors for f****** with my mind… I pray you all burn in hell!!! Kiss my mother f****** a**!!!! (sic)"

Earlier this week, Lynne urged Britney to "unblock" her so they could communicate directly.

Lynne wrote: "I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you.

"Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologise for anything and everything that's hurt you! (sic)"

Lynne posted her comment following a post from the 40-year-old singer – who didn't invite her parents or siblings when she married Sam Asghari earlier this year – calling for a "genuine apology" from her family.

Britney had written: "I can understand that my posts complaining about my past may seem consistent!!!! It must seem like I have an extremely hard time letting it all go… but for me the real problem to me is that my family to this day honestly have no conscience whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all!!!!

"They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me!!!!

"For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that's ok!!!!

"Their reaction it shows that I don't have a family that values me or respects me… AT ALL!!! That's the hard part for me and as much as I loved them, it's something that I'll probably ever won't be able to get over.

"When I post in those moments, I just want to speak from my heart cause it's extremely hard for me and then I look back and I see how many people say get over it… I'm working on becoming stronger. (sic)"