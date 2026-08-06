Brittany Cartwright feels betrayed by former publicist for dating her ex-husband.

Brittany Cartwright feels betrayed by her ex-publicist because she's dating Jax Taylor.

The 37-year-old reality TV star filed for a divorce from Jax in 2024, and she's now hit out at Jax and Lori Krebs, after it recently emerged that they're dating.

Speaking to People, Brittany explained: "I'm shaking. I mean, this person was not only my publicist, she was like a sister to me for 10 years. It's just complete, complete betrayal."

Brittany and Lori became good friendships over time, and the publicist even planned Brittany's 2019 wedding to Jax.

The reality TV star shared: "I mean, we've been to Mexico, the Bahamas, you name it. She helped plan my [2019] wedding [to Jax]."

Brittany opened up about her personal struggles to Lori, and the TV star now wonders whether her former publicist was simply "sabotaging" her.

The former Vanderpump Rules cast member — who has Cruz, five, with Jax — said: "She was literally infiltrating my life, my marriage, my divorce, my custody, my career, everything. I don't know what would've happened if I would've let her go a long time ago.

"There has been so much bad press about me, and now, I feel like she was sabotaging me quietly behind the scenes. I've never seen a snake like this before in my entire life."

Lori, for her part, has insisted that her relationship with Jax, 47, has only recently turned romantic.

The publicist explained that their relationship became romantic earlier this year.

According to Brittany, Lori said: "I understand you may not believe what I'm saying to you, but I'm telling you truthfully that this only developed in the past few months.

"I wanted to tell you sooner, but I struggle a lot with how to handle this. It's important that you know that professionally I have never discussed your work, your business, your personal life, or our private conversations with him, and I never will. I know this will forever change how you see me and I understand and accept that. I just feel you deserve to hear this directly from me."