Bronx goddess glow: Jennifer Lopez shares beauty secrets in rare makeup-free video

Jennifer Lopez has shared her beauty secrets in a rare makeup-free video.

The 53-year-old star has taken to Instagram to reveal the products and techniques that she uses to achieve her so-called: "Bronx goddess glow".

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker - who was born and raised in New York City - said in the tutorial video: "A lot of you have asked what is one of my signature, quick, five-minute, go-to looks. Well, I call it the Bronx goddess glow and it's four easy steps."

"This is when you need to do something really quick for a fun girls' night out. You don't wanna be too fussy, you're not trying to impress nobody, you're just trying to look your best."

In the video, a makeup-free Jennifer uses a number of products from her own skincare line, JLO Beauty.

The chart-topping star revealed that she uses the JLO Beauty Serum, the JLO Beauty Blockbuster Cream, the JLO Beauty Fresh Take Eye Cream, and the JLO Beauty Complexion Booster in order to achieve her signature look.

She shared: "If you want to, add a little bit of gloss. A little bit of lip gloss never hurt anybody. Mascara, that's optional."

Jennifer - who is married to Hollywood star Ben Affleck - then joked that her gold hoop earrings aren't optional.

She quipped: "This is not optional. Bronx beauty, you gotta have your hoops."

Meanwhile, Ben recently joked that Jennifer looks like she's "20 years old".

The movie star - who married Jennifer in 2022 - revealed that his wife's exceptional "work ethic" is one of the keys to her youthful appearance.

He said on The Drew Barrymore Show: "She works out. I mean, I work out, too. But I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean?

"There's no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real. But also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."

