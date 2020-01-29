Brooklyn Beckham tattooed siblings' names on fingers

The 20-year-old star - who is the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham - has paid tribute to his brothers Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, and eight-year-old sister Harper as he had their names tattooed onto the inside of three of his tarsals.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday (Jan 28), Brooklyn posted a photograph of his new body art as he strategically placed his hand over his face.

This isn't the first time Brooklyn has honoured his siblings with some ink as he also got the numbers '02 05 11' on the inside of his elbow in 2017. The numbers are believed to refer to their birth years 2002, 2005 and 2011.

He didn't caption the snap with anything at the time, but he tagged his tattoo artist Mr. K of New York City tattoo parlour Bang Bang.

Brooklyn has taken a liking to getting tattooed since he turned 18 two years ago.

He also has a compass etched onto his lower left arm, as well as an image of a Native American chief inscribed onto his forearm which was done at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, by the legendary tattoo artist Mark Mahoney.

Brooklyn wrote at the time: "Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dad's friend Mark Mahoney. Thank you so much Mark x just like dad's."

He also has a camera inked on his upper arm - a nod to his love of photography.

While Brooklyn's father David has tattoos over a lot of his body, the former footballer is "sure" his son will regret some of his inkings.

He recently said: "Thankfully I don't feel I've made any with my tattoos. My son's started and I'm sure he'll make mistakes. But it's part and parcel of life and being creative. That's something you can't stop someone doing, it holds them back."