Brooklyn Beckham wants to focus on his career as a chef before having children.

The 23-year-old star - the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham - married his partner Nicola Peltz at a star-studded ceremony in Florida on Saturday (April 9) but intends to focus on career before family.

He launched the Cookin' with Brooklyn video series last year and gave an insight into his culinary plans during a conversation with the YouTuber David Dobrik.

Brooklyn said: "I'm not much of a baker. It always comes across as so much fun, like you can do it with your kids.

"That's why I want to learn to become a great baker before I have kids."

Meanwhile, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge were both invited to the Palm Beach ceremony but did not attend while his brother Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were not.

The insider told the Sunday People: "David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son's wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend. David's attachment and history go back with William and Kate and they have a very strong relationship and they were their choice of wedding guests.

"It was always about them, it was never about Meghan and Harry. They are the people David and Victoria are attached to and it's always been about them because they've had a long history together."

Victoria's Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton was also absent from the ceremony and sent her best wishes to the couple on Instagram.

Sharing a snap of herself with Brooklyn and Nicola, Baby Spice captioned the photo: "These two beautiful souls are getting married today! I'm so sorry I couldn't make it there to celebrate you both. We love you all very much. @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham try not to cry to much!!#happytears (sic)"