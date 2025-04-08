'I was brought back from the brink of death': Taiwanese singer Tank successfully receives heart and liver transplant

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Tank announced he successfully received a heart and liver transplant last November and was discharged from hospital yesterday (April 7).

The 43-year-old, who had hereditary heart diseases, recounted his experience in a Weibo post yesterday.

He shared: "At the end of March 2024, my condition worsened, even affecting my daily life, so I was admitted to The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine for treatment.

"After several multi-disciplinary discussions at the hospital, the doctors told me that my situation wasn't optimistic and only a simultaneous heart and liver transplantation could completely cure my illness. I know that this required not only suitable organs, but also a very complicated surgery."

Tank, whose full name is Lv Jianzhong, is known for hits including Personal Angel and Give Me Your Love in the 2000s.

He revealed in Chinese music variety show Time Concert in 2023 that he had been absent from the stage for the past decade because he hadn't been in good health due to a family history of arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) and myocardial hypertrophy (thickening of the heart muscle).

After suffering a heart attack in 2007, he had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator surgically placed in 2009 to regulate his heartbeat. His sister and aunt also died of heart attacks in 2006 and 2007 respectively.

He wrote in his latest post that as he didn't want to leave any regrets, he spent six days writing 10 songs and insisted on completing his concert tours in Malaysia and Taiwan last year.

"I was afraid if I didn't sing this time, I really wouldn't have a chance to do so anymore."

After the end of his tour, his health deteriorated rapidly with gradual heart and liver failure. He couldn't stand by September and eat from November.

"I felt hopeless. I had never been a lucky person for all my life and thought that perhaps this was my fate. I discussed with my doctor and agency boss about returning home to my family to spend my last days with them," Tank recounted.

'From this day on, we are one and the same'

However, on Nov 21, 2024, he received news that a patient, who had been declared brain dead, would be donating their organs.

Healthcare workers at the Chinese hospital assembled quickly to discuss their surgical plans and transplanted the donor's organs to Tank in a 12-hour surgery.

"I was brought back from the brink of death and the hourglass of my life has been flipped. I was reborn," Tank wrote.

Despite that, he faced a tough recovery period and was in critical condition frequently.

"But this precious donation gave me the courage and strength to live on, for the donor, my family and everyone who cares about me. Finally, I overcame the most difficult period," he added.

He thanked the hospital's healthcare team for their care and encouragement, his boss and also the donor for giving him a second chance in life.

"From this day on, we are one and the same. I will pass on this immense kindness endlessly. I live for myself and for you," he wrote.

At the press conference held at the hospital yesterday, Tank reiterated his gratitude towards the hospital.

"I was nervous before the surgery, but was fortunate to have a very professional and considerate medical team, and because of that my body was able to get better every day," he said.

He added that fans anticipating his return to the music scene would have to wait a little longer.

"I will recuperate to return to my best state as soon as possible. In the meantime, with the best of my abilities, I will continue to interact with everyone through videos and text so that they can know the progress of my recovery," Tank concluded.

