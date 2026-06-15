Bruce Lee's sister Phoebe dies aged 88

Phoebe Lee, the elder sister of late martial arts icon Bruce Lee, died at 88 on June 8 in her home in San Francisco, US.

The Bruce Lee Club, where she was the honorary chairman, announced the news in its social media posts on June 14.

It wrote: "As the eldest daughter of Lee Hoi Chuen and the elder sister of the legendary Bruce Lee, Phoebe brought immense warmth, wisdom and leadership to our community... Bruce Lee Club joins the Lee family in mourning this incredible loss.

"At this time, the family requests privacy to grieve in peace. We ask that the public respect their space as they handle funeral arrangements. Further updates regarding the memorial services will be shared as they become available."

Bruce's 57-year-old actress daughter Shannon made a tribute to Phoebe on the same day, sharing an old family photo capturing the two siblings side by side.

"Rest in peace, Auntie Phoebe. May your soul know peace," she said.

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Bruce, who died in 1973 from a brain edema, and Phoebe were among the five children born to Chinese opera singer Hoi Chuen and his wife Grace Ho.

Eldest brother Peter died from a heart attack in 2008 while second sister Agnes died last year. This leaves 77-year-old Robert, the youngest and a musician, as the last surviving Lee sibling.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com