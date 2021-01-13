Bruce Willis admits not wearing face mask in public was 'an error in judgement'

Bruce Willis has admitted not wearing a face mask was "an error in judgement".

The Die Hard actor was spotted without a face covering in a Rite Aid pharmacy in Los Angeles, California on Monday (Jan 11), and he has now responded to backlash over the incident.

In a statement, he told PEOPLE: "It was an error in judgement. Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up."

According to reports, Bruce was asked to leave the pharmacy with other customers becoming upset that he wasn't wearing a mask, despite having a bandanna round his neck.

The 65-year-old star was pictured without a face covering, and is said to have walked out without making a purchase.

Last year, it was revealed Bruce had been quarantining in Idaho with ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, earlier in the pandemic.

Originally, his current wife Emma and their two daughters Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six, had been staying in Los Angeles. But in late May, the model was able to travel to Idaho with her children to meet up with the rest of the family.

Scout had revealed in April that Emma and Bruce weren't quarantining together because one of their kids had stepped on a hypodermic needle discarded in a park and needed medical tests.